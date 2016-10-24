Ghana's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Said Sinare has charged members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Adentan Constituency to ensure that the party's parliamentary candidate for the area, Mohammed Adamu Ramadam emerges victorious in the general elections on December 7.

According to Alhaji Sinare, Ramadan is “too handsome to lose” the election.

“7th December, John Dramani Mahama will be retained as the president of the Republic of Ghana for the second term. I want you to come out in your numbers on December 7 and vote for John Dramani Mahama zu, and vote for our brother Ramadan za because Ramadan would be the next MP in this constituency. He will definitely win; this guy is too handsome to lose this constituency. He is too handsome to lose this constituency.”

Alhaji Sinare made the remarks during Ramadan's campaign launch at the Ashaley Botwe Old Town School Park over the weekend.

The Ambassador was also was confident of President John Mahama's second term victory.

Former NDC Member of Parliament for Adentan, Kojo Adu Asare and incumbent Nii Ashie Moore charged NDC faithful in the constituency to spread the party's message.

Other dignitaries who spoke at the rally included the National Organizer of the NDC, Kofi Adams, Ibrahim Mahama, who represented the President, and the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia who implored the resident of the Adentan to vote for the NDC because the party embodies the aspirations of all Ghanaians irrespective of origin, class or creed.

“I'm happy anytime I get the opportunity to meet the people of Adentan. The reason is that Adentan is a microcosm of Ghana. Adentan is like ECOWAS and AU because our believe as NDC is that every Ghanaian is an equal citizen of Ghana without discrimination.”

For his part, the NDC candidate for the constituency, Mohammed Ramadan expressed confidence that the party would recapture the Adentan seat.

“In life everything you do you set yourself a target. For this election we have won 147 polling stations and I want to say it here and now our target is we are moving from 85 to 100 polling stations out of the 147.

Ashie Moore loses to Ramadan

Incumbent MP for Adentan, Emmanuel Nii Armah Ashie Moore lost to Ramadan in the party's primary in November 2015.

Ashie Moore had 1,130 votes whereas Ramadan polled 2,387 votes.

NDC vs NPP in Adentan

Mr. Ramadan is expected to face fierce competition from the New Patriotic Party’s candidate for the area, Yaw Boabeng Asamoah.

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Duke Mensah Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana

