Bawumia And His Cohorts Owes Mamprugu The Truth

I am never afraid to always raise my voice for truth, honesty and compassion against anyone who is egocentric and only interested in winning the elections instead of putting people first. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is desperate to become a vice president and has no track record to market himself to the good people of Mamprugu rather than resorting to ghost economic figures and lies to send his message across.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has nothing better for Mamprugu other than training his people not to run a well dignified campaign. In fact, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia owes the good people of Mamprugu the truth and nothing but the whole truth, to come clear on what he has achieved to Mamprugu as a successful economist. There is no scar of development in Mamprugu which can be attributed to Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia to deserve our unflinching support for his vice presidential bid. He has only succeeded in sowing a seed of despair and discord in Mamprugu but nothing else.

Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia and his boss Nana Addo will not get anything in Mamprugu in as much as this year's election is concern because of their style of politics in general. Politics is not about who you are and where you come but what you have been able to achieve.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has infested his supporters in Mamprugu with the hatred and divisions in the New Patriotic Party in which supporters of the elephant fraternity sees people in different political parties as enemies.

If Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had left any scar of development in Mamprugu that would have been better for him and he wouldn't have even resorted to vote buying and tribal politics.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is psychopath who never thought of bringing anything good to Mamprugu, only a psychopath would dream of developing his homeland only when given the mandate as vice president and moves around peddling lies to win elections,only a psychopath would tell his supporters not to run a well dignified campaign but to resort to personal attacks.

The shocking truth is,even though Bawumia now have in his custody the money looted from the denomination of the currency and the subsequent diversion of party fund into individual accounts with his partner in crime Nana Addo. The truth is that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has no moral to refer to the ruling National Democratic Congress administration as been corrupt.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has no empathy with the good people of Mamprugu,

he has no felling for Ghana but greed and desperate to be the vice

president of the country. That is exactly the reasons for his ghost

economic figures and the falsehood against his Excellency Wumpini John

Dramani Mahama and that will not help him either.

This is really the time when the good people of Mamprugu will show more love for his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama once again. Love that isn't neither tribal nor politics but based on his achievements.

It is not the critic who count;not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust, sweet and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs,who comes short again and again because there is no effort without error and shortcoming;but does actually strives to do the deed,who knows great enthusiasm, the great devotions; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievements and his place shall never be with timid souls like Bawumia and his boss Nana Addo who neither know change already happening in Ghana nor change itself.

Wumpini John Dramani Mahama and Hon. Abdallah Abubakari are the great men of our time actually in the arena.The narrow minded individuals of the New Patriotic Party in Mamprugu should not be blind with tribalism that,they cannot face reality. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has nothing better for Mamprugu and vote for the NPP will be an unparalleled disaster to Mamprugu.

His Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama was our option in the last elections and the best option again in this years elections not based on tribalism or vote buying as been practice here in Mamprugu by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia but on his indelible achievements to the good people of Mamprugu.

To be continued...

# JM Zang-tugi

# Victory for Hon. A.Abubakari

By:Abdul Majeed Ali (Founding member and interim executive of students

network for JM and and PCs in Mamprugu)

Email:[email protected]