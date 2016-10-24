Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 24 October 2016 10:10 CET

MP Urges Rawlings Not To Campaign For Mahama

By ClassFMonline.com/91.3FM

Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings has been challenged to stay away from lending support to the re-election efforts of President John Mahama as the 2016 elections approach.

The Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, dared Ghana’s longest-serving head of state as he addressed party supporters on Saturday October 22 in his constituency.

He called on Mr Rawlings to prove his statesmanship and stand by the principles of probity and accountability he espoused during the two decades he ruled the country by campaigning against the president and governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer for the December 7 polls, John Mahama.

According to Mr Annoh-Dompreh, the former president’s previous admission that some 60 per cent of President Mahama’s appointees are corrupt is enough reason for him to stick to his famous principles and denounce the NDC candidate in the upcoming polls.

“I am reminding former President Rawlings of the principles of probity and accountability he drew on to order the execution of some corrupt persons [during his years as Ghana’s military ruler],” he said.

“Today, the former president has admitted that 60 per cent of President Mahama’s appointees are corrupt. Based on this, I challenge the former president to denounce NDC flag bearer John Mahama because of his corrupt appointees and, instead, campaign for Nana Akufo-Addo.”

Politics

"all you need is a little push to be successful"
By: Jeff lamptey
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img