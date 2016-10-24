The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Obiri Boahen has assured customers of defunct DKM and other financial institutions who were duped that an NPP administration will refund their monies to them.

“When the NPP comes to power, we will refund all monies that were lost through the DKM saga. If you want your monies to be refunded then vote for the NPP but if you want vice versa, then do not vote for the NPP. “

Speaking at the campaign launch of NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for Sunyani East Constituency [Mr. Kyeremeh –Cheremeh], Mr. Boahen further revealed that the NPP will go to court over the counting of special votes during the general polls, next week.

“From tomorrow till Wednesday, you will hear from the NPP. We will be in court over the special votes next week,” he revealed.

The party has been making a strong case for the Electoral Commission (EC) to count and make known the ballots emanating from the special voting which will precede the December 7 elections to help avoid “confusion and rigging.”

According to the party, keeping mute on the results of the special voting which will take place one week before making the results known could promote confusion.

Mr. Boahen also appealed to the constituents to vote for the party in the upcoming elections.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana