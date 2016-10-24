New law to give outgoing Presidents one month to exit bungalows

Parliament is set to pass the amended Presidential Transition Bill on Monday with a new provision that allows an outgoing President and his Vice a one-month grace period to vacate official bungalows.

Under the new amendment of the Presidential (Transition) Act 2012, the outgoing President and his vice would be required to vacate the official bungalows one week before swearing-in of the new President on January 7.

The Bill, when passed, will also grant the Office Administrator General legal powers to forcefully evict an outgoing President and his or her Vice when they exceed the grace period.

The state would, however, be required to accommodate the outgoing President before the one-month grace period to vacate his official resident.

The proposed law also gives Ministers of State and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) up to three months to vacate government bungalows or face forceful eviction.

This new provision has divided the legislators, with some arguing that the period is too short, according to Joy News Parliamentary Correspondent, Elton John Brobbey.

Deputy Majority Leader, Alfred Kwame Agbesi, says the time between elections and the swearing-in ceremony of a new President will not be enough for the state to accommodate the outgoing President.

However, a Ranking Member of the Constitutional Affairs Committee of Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu, is rooting for the implementation of the proposed law to the letter.

“This law is giving teeth to the Administrator General not to countenance any such misconduct,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Administrator General of Presidential Estates Unit says it had requested all public offices to submit data on State/Government vehicles in preparation towards the 2017 transition of the Executive.

They include the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Regional Co-ordinating Councils RCC), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to submit updated data.

This is in line with the Presidential (Transition) Act 2012, Act 845 and the Office’s quest to compile data on State and government vehicles in order to ensure smooth transitions.

The Presidential (Transition) Act 2012, Act 845 is the outcome of the Transition Bill initiated by the Institute of Economic Affairs and political parties with representation Parliament to resolve transitional disagreements and prevent recurrence.

The Act promulgated on 31st May 2012, provides for the establishment of the Presidential Estates Unit and the Office of the Administrator-General as an independent State agency to facilitate the smooth transfer of Assets. Properties and handing-over notes from one President to the other.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN