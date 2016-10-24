Campaign funds: EOCO demands answers from Nduom, Ayariga

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has given the flagbearers of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) Papa Kwesi Nduom and Hassan Ayariga of the All People's Congress (APC), up to Wednesday, October 26, to explain how they funded aspects of their political campaigns.

According to the Daily Graphic, EOCO in its letter to Hassan Ayariga said it is interested in how he claimed to have expended over $6 million dollars to procure vehicles, among others.

The letter to Mr. Ayariga said, “the office has analysed you statements and comments made to the media and circulated on social media.”

“In one such statement, you are hear to have said you expended over $6 million to procure vehicles, among others. The statement is of great interest to the office,” EOCO added, thus it has requested in writing the sources of the total amounts expended from Mr. Ayariga.

Letter to Dr. Nduom

EOCO is also asking Papa Kwesi Nduom to explain the source of the over GHc1.7 million Cedis he used to pay for his filing fees at the Electoral Commission (EC) and that of his parliamentary candidates.

In Dr. Nduom’s case, EOCO said, “Information available to this office is tho the effect that you financed the recent filing of nominations for both the presidential and parliamentary candidates with the total amount of GHc 1,750,000 from GN Bank.

The letters inviting the two disqualified flagbearers were dated October 21, 2016 and signed by the Executive Director of EOCO, Justice Tsar.

The participation of the two presidential aspirants in the 2016 polls is in doubt as they were disqualified from the December Presidential race after the Electoral Commission (EC) found anomalies in the endorsement of their nomination forms.

The PPP has since filed a lawsuit seeking an order of prohibition to restrain the EC from proceeding with balloting for position of presidential candidates for the 7th December elections.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana