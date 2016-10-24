The General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NPP), Asiedu Nketia has said Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Nana Akufo – Addo is too old to govern the country effectively like President John Mahama.

Speaking at the campaign launch of the NDC’s candidate in the Adentan constituency[Mohammed Adamu Ramadan], Asiedu Nketia asked wife of Nana Addo, Rebecca Akufo-Addo to discourage her husband from contesting the upcoming general elections since he is too old.

“The NPP says 72 years is good, that Nigeria has voted so we can also vote. Rebecca Akufo Addo needs to heed to Buhari's wife's advice and advise her husband, Akufo Addo accordingly. She [Rebecca] should tell Nana Addo that he is too old and cannot govern the nation like how President Mahama is governing the nation.”

Nana Addo engaging in ‘work and go’ politics – Asiedu Nketia

He further accused Nana Addo of engaging in what he calls “work and go” politics.

According to him, Nana Addo has left the country for London, and only comes occasionally to hold rallies and then returns abroad.

“The NPP has a visiting Flagbearer who is in London. When he hears that we [NDC] are having a rally at Asawase, he takes an aeroplane and comes to holds a similar one and then leaves. When he hears that we are [NDC] are having a rally in Accra, then he comes and holds one in the same area and then leaves. Can we govern this country with work and go politics,” he quizzed.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

