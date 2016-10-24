The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) acting General Secretary and National Campaign Coordinator, John Boadu, has told President John Mahama to go and debate one of the failed presidential aspirants, Akua Donkor or Hassan Ayariga, if he is eager for such an encounter.

He made this remark in response to the President Mahama challenge to the NPP flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo for a debate.

In recent rebuttals to President Mahama's recent challenges to debate Nana Akufo-Addo, the NPP has also asked for a response to the 170 questions running mate Dr, Mahamadu Bawumia asked during his lecture on the state of the Ghanaian economy in September.

Addressing party supporters at Gomoa Obuasi in the Gomoa Central constituency on Sunday, Mr. Boadu said President Mahama's recent challenges was evidence of the desperation of someone who can smell defeat from afar.

“There is someone who knows he has lost the elections already. John Mahama is struggling, he is struggling so much that he is calling Nana Addo for a debate.”

“We are telling him that if he wants a debate, he and Akua Donkor can go and debate. He and Hassan Ayariga can go and debate.”

Mr. Boadu also called for vigilance at the polls from all NPP supporters urging them to remain at the polling stations till winners were declared by the Electoral Commission.

“Don't leave the work for the polling agents. All of you should turn into polling agents on that day. For everyone who votes, it they don't declare the winner, don't go anywhere, remain at the polling station,” he urged.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana