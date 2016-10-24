Mahama promises Nursing Training school in Aflao

President John Mahama is promised to build a Nursing and Midwifery Training school in Aflao in the Ketu South district of the Volta Region, in his second term in office.

The President made this promise during his one week campaign tour of the Volta Region and according to him, this would form part of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration's larger plan to invest in social infrastructure.

The President also explained that when completed, the project will be proof of the NDC's commitment to the people of Ketu South area, who have played a key role in elections over the years.

President Mahama acknowledged the work of the two immediate past Presidents saying “everybody has come and moved Ghana to another phase and so I have built on where my predecessors left off. What is humanly possible I have done.”

He then assured the people in Ketu south that “we are about to build a nursing and midwifery training school here in Aflao.”

President Mahama’s campaign tour of the Volta Region also saw him promise to build a district hospital in Kpasa as well as fix the Kpasa roads connecting to Domonko and Nkwanta. He also promised Kpasa an office for its district assembly.

President Mahama also indicated the people of Keta would see a harbor in their area along with the creation of an industrial zone.

The people in Kpando were promised a Farmer Service centre and an assurance that the Eastern Corridor road would be completed.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana