'Beware of shady politicians'- Vice-Chancellor to students

By Kamara Osman Faisal, GNA

Nyankpala (NR), Oct 23, GNA - Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has advised students to guard against potential manipulations by politicians for their selfish interest during the elections.

He, therefore, advised students to conduct themselves well, whiles on campus and take advantage of all opportunities available to them.

He warned that those who disregarded the University's regulations would not be spared.

Professor Teye gave the advice, in a speech read on his behalf, at UDS' 24th Matriculation at its Nyankpala Campus, near Tamale.

In all, a total 6,897 students were offered admission for the 2016/2017 Academic Year to pursue various degree and diploma programmes at UDS' four campuses, but only 3,136 registered for the courses.

The campuses are at Tamale, Nyankpala, Navrongo and Wa

Professor Teye advised students to set their priorities right to better plan their future because there was no better time than now.

He said the University's mandate was to train and equip students with the requisite skills for the world of work to help promote the growth and development of country and the world at large.

He, therefore, urged them to study hard to realise their dreams.

