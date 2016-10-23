Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Health | 23 October 2016 23:00 CET

Rotary Club offers free health screening in Volta

By GNA

Ho, Oct 23, GNA - The Rotary Club in Ho has oganised a three-day free health screening for 11,000 women, men and children in 11 communities in the Ho and Hohoe Municipalities.

Last year, the event dubbed, 'Rotary Family Health Days' (RFHDs), exceeded its target of 10,000 in Ho.

Makafui Dzakpasu, the Chairman of the Steering Committee of RFHDs Ho, said Rotarians and Rotaractors collaborated with staff of the Municipal Health Directorate with the target of reaching one 1,000 persons per each site allocated for the screening.

Mr Cyril Fayose, the President of the Rotary Club of Ho, said the programme was conceived to address Africa's most challenging health problems, including HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

He said research had shown that most underprivileged families did not know their health status, leading to preventable deaths.

Dr Joseph Teye Nuertey, the Regional Director of Ghana Health Services, in a speech read on his behalf, said last year's event contributed positively in bringing health services to the doorstep of people in hard to reach communities.

He said the theme of a 'Healthy Families, Healthy Communities' was very relevant as it was only when parents were healthy that they could play better and meaningful roles as caregivers to their children.

Dr. Nuertey urged the Club to extend the outreach to communities outside Ho, especially to those in the northern part of the Region.

This is third year of RFHDs implementation in six regions and it is being held simultaneously in 50 communities.

Rotary, founded by Paul Harris, in 1905, in Chicago, United States of America, is a world-wide service club of professional volunteers, committed to better the lot of humanity.

GNA

Health

