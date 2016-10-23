The General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has accused the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo of engaging in what he calls “work and go” politics.

According to him, Nana Addo has left the country for London, and only comes occasionally to hold rallies and then returns abroad.

“The NPP has a visiting Flagbearer who is in London. When he hears that we [NDC] are having a rally at Asawase, he takes an aeroplane and comes to holds a similar one and then leaves. When he hears that we are [NDC] are having a rally in Accra, then he comes and holds one in the same area and then leaves. Can we govern this country with work and go politics,” he quizzed.

Speaking at the campaign launch of the party's candidate in the Adentan constituency[Mohammed Adamu Ramadan], Asiedu Nketia further asked wife of Nana Addo, Rebecca Akufo Addo to heed to Aisha Buhari’s recent caution to her husband and advise her husband [Nana Addo] accordingly.

“The NPP says 72 years is good. Nigeria has voted so we can also vote. Rebecca Akufo Addo needs to heed to Buhari's wife's advice and advise her husband, Akufo Addo accordingly. She [Rebecca] should tell Nana Addo that he is too old and cannot govern the nation like how President Mahama is governing the nation.”

Nana Addo leaves for Germany, UK

Nana Addo has been out of the country on several occasions in 2016.

Just last two weeks, he left Ghana for a 4-day trip to Germany and the United Kingdom.

He left the country after visiting the Anyaa-Sowutuom constituency in Greater Accra to woo the electorates to vote for him in the December 7 poll.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

