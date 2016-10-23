NPP supporters involved in a fatal accident, 2 dead

An Urvan mini-van carrying some New Patriotic Party (NPP) to a Constituency Rally at Kpedzegblo, in the Central Tongu Constituency, has been involved in a gory motor accident.

The accident happened between Wute and Dadogboe on the Mafi Kumase - Adidome road.

According to eyewitnesses, most of whom were party members onboard similar vans bound for the same event, the Urvan mini-van tried to overtake a taxi cab, and skidded off the road, plunging into a depression beside the road.

So far, reports say over ten people have sustained severe injuries with many others feared dead.

At least two of the victims, clad in party paraphernalia, lay dead on the ground at the time of this report.

Among the people at the scene were Hopeson Adorye and some notable party stalwarts in the Constituency who were leading the team.

More soon...

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com