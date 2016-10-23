Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Africa | 23 October 2016 19:40 CET

Jones has done great job with England: Coetzee

By AFP
Coach Allister Coetzee, pictured on September 10, 2016, allayed fears among South African supporters and media that a team which has won only four of nine Tests this year face a thrashing at Twickenham. By Patrick Hamilton (AFP/File)
Coach Allister Coetzee, pictured on September 10, 2016, allayed fears among South African supporters and media that a team which has won only four of nine Tests this year face a thrashing at Twickenham. By Patrick Hamilton (AFP/File)

Johannesburg (AFP) - Struggling South Africa coach Allister Coetzee praised high-riding England and their coach Eddie Jones Sunday ahead of a November 12 Test showdown in London.

"I have studied all the England Tests in Australia last June and they played really well," said the Springbok handler as he summarised a 3-0 series triumph for the visitors.

"They focused on a few areas and got better as the tour progressed," he told a media conference in Johannesburg as the national squad gathered for a four-match tour of Europe during November.

"Eddie has done a great job," Coetzee said of Australia-born England coach Eddie Jones, who took charge when Stuart Lancaster quit after the 2015 Rugby World Cup hosts made a first-round exit.

"There is a lot of belief in the team and they have a monstrous and very physical pack. They are also very solid in defence.

"Several backs can kick the ball a mile to put the opposition under territorial pressure and ask them to run from deep.

"They also have in Owen Farrell a 95 percent successful goal-kicker.

"That is what we will be up against," admitted Coetzee when the Springboks defend a 12-Test unbeaten record against England.

But Coetzee allayed fears among South African supporters and media that a team which has won only four of nine Tests this year face a thrashing at Twickenham.

"The prospects seem gloomy, but we will plan and prepare well. We will always give ourselves a chance, even when facing the second best team in the world."

Although the tour opener against the Barbarians on November 5 at Wembley Stadium in London does not carry Test status, Coetzee said it was crucial to start with a victory.

"The Baabaas match will set the tone for the rest of the tour," he said of a match where South Africa will lack their overseas-based stars because it falls outside the internationals window.

"Because it is not a Test does not mean we are going there to entertain. We want a win to lay the foundation for a successful tour."

Coetzee dismissed media claims that he had fallen out with Toulon No. 8 Duane Vermuelen, whose Test appearances this season have been severely curtailed by injuries.

"Duane called me to say 'Coach, based on my last outing with the Boks, I was not fit enough and my reputation took a bit of a knock.

"He added: 'I feel at this point I am not ready for international rugby'."

Coetzee said: "On top of that, Duane's wife is expecting their second baby in November -- for those reasons he is not available for the end-of-year tour."

After the Barbarians and England matches, South Africa play Italy in Florence on November 19 and Wales in Cardiff on November 26.

Africa

the only time people dislike gossip is when you gossip a bout them
By: will roger royl
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img