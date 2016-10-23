Savelugu independent candidate begins bid to unseat NDC incumbent

The independent Parliamentary candidate in the Savelugu constituency Alhassan Iddrisu Bunglung, has served notice of his ambition of unseating the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP with a massive campaign launch dubbed, “Tikuzyemi, tibijohra,” to wit “We are firmly rooted, no shaky.”

Hundreds of people especially the youth there attended the campaign launch at the main Savelugu market square.

Scores of them wore T' Shirts of the NDC Presidential candidate, President John Dramani Mahama embossed with the portrait of Alhassan Iddrisu Bunglung.

Addressing the massive crowd, he thanked them for their irresistible support and pleaded with them to let it reflect on the secret ballot on December 7.

He implored the electorate in Savelugu to ignore what he described as the vile propaganda against him by the NDC Parliamentary candidate, Alhassan Abdulai Red on his campaign platforms.

According to Alhassan Iddrisu Bunglung, the NDC Parliamentary candidate has disappointed residents of Savelugu as the MCE.

He claimed Alhassan Abdulai Red has lost touch with the grass root and cannot represent the constituency in Parliament.

He outlined agriculture, education, health and youth employment as his priority.

Speaker upon speaker including some NDC ward Chairmen supporting Alhassan Iddrisu's independent ambition urged the electorate to massively vote for him on December 7.

They touted Alhassan Iddrisu Bunglung as a God fearing and generous person capable of addressing the problems in the constituency when giving the mandate.

They vowed to intensify their campaign against the NDC's Alhassan Abdulai Red.

The independent Parliamentary candidate, Alhassan Iddrisu Bunglung left the NDC after the party's Parliamentary primary.

The Savelugu Municipal Chief Executive, Alhassan Abdulai Red won the primary but Alhassan Iddrisu Bunglung felt cheated and decided to go independent,

Several attempts by some NDC bigwigs at the national and regional levels to convince him to rescind his decision hit a snag.

The Savelugu Parliamentary contest is between the NDC's Alhassan Abdulai Red, the NPP's Mohammed Abdul Samed-Gunu and the Independent candidate, Alhassan Iddrisu Bunglung.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/ghelections.com/Ghana