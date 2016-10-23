Nana Addo ends Ashanti tour, moves to Volta on Monday

The 2016 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has ended his 4-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region.

Speaking at a gathering at the Sokoban Wood Village in the region, Nana Addo asked residents in the area to vote massively for him and the party's parliamentary candidates on December 7.

“This year's election is about Ghana's future. It is an election we cannot afford to joke with. Kumasi, Asanteman and Ghanaians should vote massively for the NPP, and send a strong signal that Ghanaians are ready and determined to change their circumstances of living,” he said.

The NPP Flagbearer indicated that policies such as the '1-District-1-Factory' policy; '1-Village-1-Dam' policy; the diversification of the country's agriculture; the effective implementation of the Free SHS policy; and the setting up of an Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), which the party intends to introduce when it comes to power, will return Ghana onto the path of progress and prosperity.

NPP flagbearer further assured that the NPP will “complete the 2nd phase of the wood village project when voted into power

“Just as Suame Magazine has become the artisanal/industrial hub in the Ashanti Region and in Ghana, my government will make sure that Sokoban becomes the hub of all issues relating to wood and its end products. All public contracts relating to the purchasing of wood or the manufacturing of wood related products will be done right here in Sokoban,” he stressed.

Campaign in Volta Region

The NPP flagbearer will from Monday, October 24, begin a 5-day tour of the Volta Region.

This will be the 2nd time Nana Akufo-Addo will tour the region.

Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to visit some 15 constituencies.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana