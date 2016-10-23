The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a scheduled interruption of power supply to some parts of Accra Today, Sunday 23rd October.

According to a communiqué released by ECG, the interruption is to enable the ECG maintenance team carry out annual major maintenance at the main stations at Mallam and Baatsona.

Areas to be affected include Weija, Kokrobite, Bortianor, Tokuse, Aplaku, Dunkonaa, Tetegu, McCarthy Hill, Kwashieman, Fadaman, Tabora, Abeka Lapaz, Santa Maria, Mallam, Korlebu, Awoshie, Dansoman, Odorkor, Ablekuma, Asofa, Anyaa , Ofankor and Sowutuom.

The rest are Tantra hills, Amranhia, Mayera, Oduman, Dome , Kasoa, Nsawam, Regimanuel estates, Teshie, Baatsona and all factories and residences on the Spintex road.

-citifmonline