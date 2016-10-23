Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
23 October 2016

Parts Of Accra Will Be Without Power Today – ECG

By Daily Guide

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a scheduled interruption of power supply to some parts of Accra Today, Sunday 23rd October.

According to a communiqué released by ECG, the interruption is to enable the ECG maintenance team carry out annual major maintenance at the main stations at Mallam and Baatsona.

Areas to be affected include Weija, Kokrobite, Bortianor, Tokuse, Aplaku, Dunkonaa, Tetegu, McCarthy Hill, Kwashieman, Fadaman, Tabora, Abeka Lapaz, Santa Maria, Mallam, Korlebu, Awoshie, Dansoman, Odorkor, Ablekuma, Asofa, Anyaa , Ofankor and Sowutuom.

The rest are Tantra hills, Amranhia, Mayera, Oduman, Dome , Kasoa, Nsawam, Regimanuel estates, Teshie, Baatsona and all factories and residences on the Spintex road.

-citifmonline

where determination exist failure can not dismantle the flag of success
By: sethlin cashmels
