Nana Addo, Chief Of Staff Clash In Volta Region

The Volta region will be the centre of political attraction this week as the NPP flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo and the Chief of Staff Julius Debrah move their campaign teams there to canvass for votes.

The main opposition leader's team will be the first to hit the region largely touted as the NDC 'World Bank' from Monday, October 24, and will pitch camp for five days. Mr. Debrah's delegation is expected to touch base Wednesday, October 26 a few days after his boss John Mahama wrapped up his campaign there.

This will be the second time this year that Nana Akufo-Addo will tour the region – a region for which the NPP has set an agenda of capturing at least three seats in parliament and 30% of the popular vote.

Nana Akufo-Addo will visit a total of 15 constituencies, which will include visits to South Dayi, Kpando, Krachi East, Nkwanta North, Hohoe, Ho Central, North Tongu, amongst others.

An official among the chief of staff's team said: “We will appeal for a decorous campaign because this is a battle of issues and not war. We're ready to face them in our stronghold and at the end of the campaign Voltarians will give their verdict.”

Mr. Debrah's team is made up of old and new generation political politicians consisting of Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, leading member of the NDC and a veteran political strategist and local governance expert, former Minister for National Security, Kofi Totobi Kwakye, Faustina Nelson, member NDC national Campaign team, NDC deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, NDC National Communication Officer, Solomon Nkansah, and his deputy, Presidential Staffers Adu Asare and Emilia Arthur.

Others are deputy Head of Research NDC National Headquarters, Peter Otukunor, deputy National Youth Organizer, Koby Balon, among others. The team just ended a one-week tour of the Brong Ahafo region.

Mr. Debrah's campaign strategy involves engagements with grassroots supporters, former DCEs and Ministers, cadres, CDRs, mobilization, members of June 4, Non Formal, former members of 31st December Women's Movement, veranda boys and girls and other NDC groups.

He will be joined by stalwarts in the region, regional executives and respected opinion leaders to iron out pockets of problems and challenges affecting NDC's campaign in the region and respond to “some lies of the opposition,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo has ended a four-day tour of the Ashanti region with a clarion call on residents of the region to rally behind, and vote massively for him and the 47 NPP parliamentary candidates in this year's elections.

“This year's election is about Ghana's future. It is an election we cannot afford to joke with. Kumasi, Asanteman and Ghanaians should vote massively for the NPP, and send a strong signal that Ghanaians are ready and determined to change their circumstances of living,” he said.

