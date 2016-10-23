Tina Mensah Chickens Out Of Weija-Gbawe Parliamentary Debate

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Weija-Gbawe constituency Tina Mensah and her supporters failed to turn up at a Town Hall debate for parliamentary candidates on Saturday.

The debate being organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) with support from the Coalition for Domestic Elections Observers (CODEO) and the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) was providing a platform for the parliamentary aspirants to outline their vision to the constituents.

The organisers said they were “taken by surprise” following the “conspicuous absence of the main opposition party at such an “important national event.”

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate Obuobia Darko-Opoku and her teeming supporters waited for close to two hours hoping the debate will come off, but had to leave the grounds – the Presbyterian Church at Gbawe – with disappointment.

NDC parliamentary candidate Obuobia Darko-Opoku (Green top) in a discussion with the NCCE boss

“It’s quite unfortunate it has ended up this way,” Obuobia told the media. “I’ve been here throughout and ever ready and prepared for this anywhere and any day because I believe in democracy. The people will be the best judges.”

Although the main opposition is yet to issue any official reason for the late pull out, Patrick Kumor, the campaign manager of Madam Mensah, took to Facebook and described the intended debate as “cooked.”

“Doing what’s most important, not your cooked up debate!! @Project site at Wiaboman,” Mr. Kumor posted on his Facebook wall.