​Fella Makafui, Kobi Acheampong, Zion Felix, Aaron Adatsi, Jullie Jay-Kanz, GH Media School And More Won Big At GTA 2016

If there's any Awards show in Ghana that truly gets every Youth involved, it's arguably the UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards. The event that awards Tertiary Students whose efforts in our Society are positively changing the lives of our people.

Youth Web Ghana, organizers of the Ghana Tertiary Awards, on Friday night October, 21 2016, brought us the 3rd edition UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards which was held at the National Theatre and students in the tertiary schools whose works have impacted their community and school were awarded.

The ceremony was graced with renowned personalities, actors, actresses and students from different tertiary institutions.

Among the winners were Fella Makafui, Selby Winifred, Kobi Acheampong, Zion Felix, Aaron Leslie Adatsi, Jullie Jay Kanz, GH Media School and more. CEO of EIB Network, Bola Ray who was honored with Life Time Achievement Award.

The National Theatre on Friday night hosted the event which saw splendid performances from AMGBusiness rapper Medikal, Nii Funny, Danny Beatz, Grave Yard from GH Media School, Energetic Kobi Rana and more.

The ceremony was MC by formal winners of this prestigious award, Jay Kojo Dasebre of Campus Base TV, Maud of Whatsup Tv and Monte Oz of MM TV.

CHECKOUT ALL WINNERS OF THE UMB GHANA TERTIARY AWARDS 2016 BELOW:

NAME SCHOOL CATEGORY

1 SELBY WINIFRED UPSA - STUDENT OF THE YEAR

2 5 STAR MODEL AGENCY -MODEL AGENCY OF THE YEAR

3 RICHMOND ADU DODOO -(LEGON) - STUDENT GRAPHIC DESIGNER

4 REGINALD NII OKINE LARYEA (T POLY ) - SRC PRESIDENT

5 AARON LESLIE ADATSI (NAFTI) - STUDENT ACTOR MALE

6 FELLA MAKAFUI (LEGON) - STUDENT ACTOR FEMALE

7 VICTORIA UDEH ADAORA (PRESBYTERIAN UNI STUDENT) - SPORTS

8 OLIVIA AMA AMADI (LEGON) -FOREIGN STUDENT

9 GOMBILLA TOFIC (LEGON) -STUDENT POET

10 WESLEY KESSE (GIJ) -STUDENT MODEL MALE

11 YUNG SABO (UPSA) -STUDENT IN MUSIC

12 ESTHER ARABA SEY (KNUST) -STUDENT MODEL FEMALE

13 KOBBY ACHEAMPONG (GH MEDIA) -MALE MC

14 PRINCE ATTAFUAH DWAMENA ( A POLY) - FASHION DESIGNING

15 BEAUTY ESI AKPANYAN (NAFTI) -FILM MAKING

16 WHYTE AMO ERSKINE (LEGON) -RADIO PRESENTING MALE

17 KANTANGA HALL (KNUST) -STUDEN HALL

18 AISHA YAKUBU (GIJ) -RADIO PRESENTING FEMALE

19 ZION FELIX (LEGON) -BLOGGER/WRITTER

20 JEFFERY NORTEY (JAYEE) -TV PRESENTING MALE

21 ANITA AKUFFO (GIJ) -TV PRESENTING FEMALE

22 MAMA ZIMBI -TERTIARY ROLE MODEL

23 MAWUENA EMMANUEL (UCC) -SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

24 JACINTA OCANSEY (PENTECOST) -COMEDIAN

25 MICHEAL BOAFO (B2) (LEGON) -SOUND ENGINEER

26 WE RISE FOUNDATION FOUNDATION

27 OBUOBI BEKOE EMMANUEL (LEGON) -PHOTOGRAPHY

28 YOUNG WILD AND FREE -RADIO SHOW

29 CAMPUS BASE -TV SHOW

30 WILDOUT CREW -EVENT HOUSE

31 TIDAL RAVE -EVENT OF THE YEAR

32 NATHAN EBOYI (UEW) -AGRICULTURE

33 JULLIE JAY KANZ (VALLEY VIEW) -HEALTH SCIENCE

34 NATHA EBOYI (UEW) -ENTERPRENUER

35 LORD BARNES (GTUC) -DJ

36 REGINA ADU SAFOWAA (ALLIANCE FRANCIASE) -MC FEMALE

37 SELBY WINIFRED (UPSA) -ENGINEERING

38 BOLA RAY -LIFE TIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

39 VICTORIA MICHEALS -HUMANITERIAN AWARD

40 UNIVERSAL MERCHANT BANK -STUDENT FRIENDLY BANK

41 GH MEDIA -MEDIA SCHOOL OF THE YEAR

42 BLUECREST -FASHION SCHOOL OF THE YEAR

43 AIT -TECHNOLGY UNIVERSITY OF THE YEAR

44 JOY PRIME -STUDENT FRIENDLY CHANNEL OF THE YEAR

45 AIT -FOREIGN STUDENT FRIENDLY UNIVERSITY OF THE YEAR