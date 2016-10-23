2016 National Muslim Women Conference Held In Tamale.

The 2016 National Muslim women conference which is an annual gathering by the leadership of Muslim women Students in the country took place in Tamale, the Northern regional capital with the aim of empowering Muslim women in Ghana and the world at large.

The event which was under the theme; "The empowered muslimah; a significant figure for national development" and heavily represented by women leadership from various institutions in the region was meant to inspire and motivate the future managers of homes in the area of entrepreneurship, education and leadership skills.

The participants who were taking through three lectures learnt how to become successful entrepreneurs, achieve higher education and become good managers at their various homes when married.

Delivering his lectures on how to become a successful entrepreneur and a good leader, the principal and general manager of Business College International (BCI), Ibrahim Shamsudeen Taimaku, said

being a woman doesn't prevent one from becoming a successful entrepreneur.

According to him, money is not needed to starting a successful business but what is needed is a vision and passion to be an entrepreneur.

Adding that, the Holy prophet Mohammed (SAW) and the wife Hadijah were all entrepreneurs and so the need for Muslims especially the muslimah or a Muslim woman should venture into setting up their own businesses.

This according to him, will help empower them financially and also offer them opportunity to serve humanity.

He tasked the women participants to learn leadership skills since most of them will soon be managers of their marital homes.

On her part, Hajia Rabiatu Mohammed, a teacher from Tamale Senior High School or Tamasco encouraged the students to take their education serious as an educated woman can contribute more to both the development of her house and the nation at large.

According her, when women are educated, it gives them social recognition and status which in return brings respect to her parents and husband.

Adding that, marriage shouldn't be a barrier for women to continue their education but rather a support for women to achieve higher education.

In his address, the National President of the Ghana Muslim Students Association (GMSA), Abdul Rahaman Alhassan thanked the students for taking interest in living an Islamic way of life.

And called on Muslim women to attend programs such as this nature since it will broaden their horizon about their religion.

And appealed to government and the opinion leaders to support the muslimah or the Muslim women to practice their religion without fear or hindrance.

He mentioned the troubles Muslim women go through both at the workplace and schools as a major challenge facing Muslim women today in the country.

Adding that, Muslims in Ghana especially the women still find it difficult dress islamically though Ghana is a Democratic country made up of variety of religions.

And appealed to the Muslim youths to desist from fomenting troubles during the 2016 general elections.

Present at the conference were; the National President, (Abdul Rahaman Alhassan), National women commissioner, Regional executives, representative of second circle institutions in the region, Imams ,the media among others.