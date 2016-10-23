Attempts to truncate the electioneering process: - EC and a Political Party fingered

Confirmed information at the disposal of yours sincerely, Citizen Daniel Danquah Damptey, Self Appointed Special Aide to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, Flag-bearer of New Patriotic Party and our Decisive President-in-Waiting has revealed a diabolical plan to swap ballot boxes filled with thumb-printed ballot papers with genuine ones to be used during the Special Voting Exercise which will take place a few days before the December 7, 2016 General Election. My source further reveals that this sinister plot has the blessings of top echelon of the Electoral Commission in consort with ruling party in the country.

Is the information authentic, one may ask? Just hold your breath and listen. It is very simple.

After the conclusion of the Special Voting Exercise, the ballot bosses will be embossed with the seals of the various political parties in the presence of their agents and sent to Various Police Stations and other military formations for safe keeping. And this is when the stealing and stuffing will take place. Duplicate ballot boxes will be provided for each polling station where the Special Voting Exercise will take place. These boxes will be stuffed with thumb-printed ballot papers in favour of the ruling parties. These second ballot boxes will then be embossed with the seal of the various political parties.

The stuffed ballot boxes will be taken to the various police stations and swapped with the actual ones used during the Special Voting Exercise. Then, on December 7, 2016, after the conclusion of voting, the duplicate ballot boxes will be brought out to be counted. This will be done in the presence of party agents who will not expect any wrong doing, because the seal of their various political contraptions have not been broken. But a shocker awaits them!

Who will doubt it if the losing party is awarded 350 votes whiles the winning party gets only 10 votes. And the “winner” will proclaim unto the highest Heavens that they have beaten their opponents hands down. After all, the seals of their political parties were intact. And they will go on to claim that the Security Forces do not like Candidate so so and so to be their Commander-in-Chief. Who will contradict them?

Who say man no dey?

To avert this constitutional coup against mother Ghana,(the country we all claim to love and cherish so much), let all the Political Parties and the Independent Candidates insist that the votes be counted at the Special Polling Centres after conclusion of the Exercise. They should not postpone counting to December 7, 2016. Failure to insist on counting their votes immediately after the special voting exercise will result in their votes fleeing to their enemy’s camp just as the akomfem fled to Burkina Faso and are yet to return.

If any top official of the Electoral Commission is in connivance with top officials of the ruling party to rig the December 7, 2016 General Election, let the person/party be warned for God is not mocked. What a man soweth, that will he reap. Readers should now join me in offering this simple prayer which one of my numerous Nigerian friends offered just before the 2015 President Elections which removed Lucky Jonathan from power and ushered in the administration of President Mohamadu Buhari.

Be my Special Guest as you read or recite this simple and special prayer.

“Lord, do unto them as unto the Midianites as to Sisera, as to Jabin, at the brook of Kishon. Let them become as dung for the earth. Prosecute them with thy tempest and make them afraid with thy storm. Let their table become a snare unto them. Let everything they eat turn into poison. Let them eat and not be satisfied. Let their system be corrupted. Let their eyes be darkened. Let them not see beyond their nose. Add iniquity upon iniquity unto them.

“Let them turn into animals and feast upon the faeces of human beings. Let their wives be barren and let no cry of babies be heard in their houses. Let their wives be taken by other men and their husbands be taken by other women the way they steal other people’s mandate. Let an evil and incurable disease cleaveth fast unto them. Let them die friendless. Let them not die natural death. Let them suffer with their wives/husband and children before they die. Let them confess all the atrocities they have committed against You, the Creator, Mother Ghana and their fellow human beings before they die. Let there be nobody to bury them when they die. Let the dogs and the beasts on the field feast fast on their carcass. Above all, have no mercy upon their damned souls and throw them into the Lake of Fire which Thou have prepared for such evil men.

May the Good Lord who created the Heaven, the Earth and everything in it make this prayer come true. So shall it be in Jesus’ name”.

This is my humble prayer for those who will attempt to truncate the electoral process. Any power, from the Highest Papacy to the Lowest Clergyman, be it the President, the IGP, or the Chair-Person of the Electoral Commission who will user his/her office to give unlawful order to the subordinates to stage a constitutional coup against Mother Ghana will face the wrath of God and the people of this country. This prayer is for such people. May the Good Lord have mercy upon us all.

Signed, Sealed and Delivered!

Daniel Danquah Damptey (Self-Appointed Special Aide to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo)

( [email protected] (0243715297).