PPP Intensifies Campaign To Win Votes

The Progressive People's Party (PPP) has hit the campaign trail hard and seriously to win votes throughout the country. The PPP's campaign was temporarily affected by the rejection of the nomination papers of the party's flagbearer, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom. The PPP's opponents also started a negative campaign by spreading the rumor that the entire PPP candidates had been disqualified from the December 7th elections. This negative campaign has fallen flat on its face due to timely intervention by the PPP to set the facts straight.

The PPP has re-energized its base, first by bringing all parliamentary candidates to Accra to strategize on the way forward, initiating an active media campaign, continuing its streetside campaign and strengthening its door knocking activities.

All of the party's parliamentary candidates can be found all over their constituencies, village to village, town to town, door to door and taking time to endear themselves to the voting public. The party's early campaign strategy to focus on the parliamentary races is yielding great dividends as a more grassroots activity has solidified the party's base. NDC and NPP candidates now know that their main competitors come from the PPP.

The PPP flagbearer and his running mate Brigitte Dzogbenuku will close out the month of October with campaign stops in the Central, Western, Volta and Greater Accra regions. Dr. Nduom will continue the series on "What the PPP will do when it forms the next administration in January 2017" on TV, radio, newspapers and social media.

---SIGNED---

Paa Kow Ackon

Director of Communication