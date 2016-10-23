Motor riders without helmet barred from university campus

The University of Development Studies (UDS) has taken a firm decision to enforce the use of helmets by students who use motorbikes in an out of the campus.

The decision is to reduce the number of road crashes among students in which several of them are maimed and others lose their lives needlessly.

Per the new order students using motorbikes in and out of the university without wearing helmets would have the bikes impounded until they comply.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Gabriel Ayum Teye gave the directive in a speech read on his behalf at the 24th matriculation of the university in Wa.

He tasked deans, directors, campus officers and security personnel at the various campuses to ensure that the directive is implemented to the later.

‘‘No student using motorbike shall be allowed entry into any of our campuses without a helmet,’’ he stressed.

A total of 10,447applications were received for both undergraduate and graduate programmes for the 2016/17 academic year by the University.

Out of this number 6,897 qualified applicants were admitted to pursue the various degree and diploma programmes.

However, only 3,136 representing 45 percent honored their admissions and have since reported.

Prof Gabriel Ayum Teye used the opportunity to render an unqualified apology to all students especially the fresh students and their parents for the difficulties they went through with the online registration and payment of fees.

He explained that the online process was a novelty the introduced this year and assured all stakeholders that every effort is being made to address the challenges encountered with the system this year to ensure that it works smoothly as expected next year.

He disclosed that stakeholder’s meeting on the issue was even held last Thursday to eradicate the bottlenecks.

Prof. Ayum Teye advised the matriculants to take advantage of the opportunities available to the university community and forged new relationships with persons from diverse social and cultural backgrounds.

The UDS Vice Chancellor, however, warned them against joining unregistered associations and occult groups.

‘‘The university does not tolerate occultism, so whoever is found to be involved in this would be summarily dismissed and handed over to the police to face the full rigors of the law’’.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Rafiq Salam | Joy News