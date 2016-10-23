Bugri Naabu granted bail and cautioned

The Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu has been cautioned and granted a police enquiry bail.

This was after he reported to the police on Saturday morning on an invitation on grounds of causing fear and panic.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Ebenezer Tetteh in charge of Public Relations at the Northern Regional Police Command told Graphic Online that Mr Naabu was granted bail after his statement had taken.

He said he was questioned in relation to an inflammatory statement he made at the party’s rally at Savelugu last Saturday and that he is to report to the police periodically.

Mr Naabu at the rally told party supporters that the NPP would deploy well built men (Macho men) to every single polling station in the Northern Region to police ballot boxes on Election Day to prevent them from being snatched by supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He went further to state that NPP supporters should chase and smash the head of any NDC supporter who would snatch a ballot box on Election Day.

The statement by Mr Naabu drew a lot of criticism and condemnation from Civil Society groups, some security analysts and the NDC who called on the police to invite the NPP Northern Regional Chiar for questioning.

