Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 23 October 2016 12:36 CET

Parts of Accra to be without power today

By CitiFMonline

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a scheduled interruption of power supply to some parts of Accra Today, Sunday 23rd October.

According to a communiqué released by ECG, the interruption is to enable the ECG maintenance team carry out annual major maintenance at the main stations at Mallam and Baatsona.

Areas to be affected include Weija, Kokrobite, Bortianor, Tokuse, Aplaku, Dunkonaa, Tetegu, McCarthy Hill, Kwashieman, Fadaman, Tabora, Abeka Lapaz, Santa Maria, Mallam, Korlebu, Awoshie, Dansoman, Odorkor, Ablekuma, Asofa, Anyaa , Ofankor and Sowutuom.

The rest are Tantra hills, Amranhia, Mayera, Oduman, Dome , Kasoa, Nsawam, Regimanuel estates, Teshie, Baatsona and all factories and residences on the Spintex road


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

General News

Life don't give us what we want,but what we don't want is what life gives us
By: DANIEL ABAVARE
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img