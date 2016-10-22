Shell Celebrates customers nationwide

Accra, Oct 21, GNA - Vivo Energy Ghana Limited, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded products and services in Ghana, recently organised its annual Customer Contact Week.

This year's activities, spanning across the company's ever-expanding network of Shell service stations in Ghana, were under the theme 'Business Growth through Customer Focus'.

The management team and colleagues of Vivo Energy Ghana visited selected Shell stations across the country to thank customers for their patronage with a number of giveaways and to collect their feedback.

In addition, some customers were signed on to the Ezypass fuel card, the first and only Visa-enabled fuel card in Ghana.

Customer feedback is crucial at Vivo Energy to improve products and services at Shell's retail network that's why Customers were also reminded to continue to give feedback on Shell products and services using 'Voice of Customer', the dedicated customer feedback online platform.

Furthermore, the Vivo Energy team visited some lorry parks to interact with taxi and trotro drivers and gave them various souvenirs such as t-shirts, key rings, branded mugs, dusters among others.

Finally, the team stopped at Shell lubricant retail outlets in Tema Mankoadze, where they interacted with lubricant customers and resellers.

Launching the week-long programme at Airport City Shell service station, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Ebenezer Faulkner, said: 'Great companies are the ones that get and stay ahead by giving long-term value to and getting long-term value from customers.

The Shell brand could not have been successful all these years without a long-term relationship with our customers.

'Vivo Energy Ghana believes that customer value increases over time and we see our relationship with customers as a long-term partnership and not a one-off transactional interaction.'

'Our products have been customer-led and driven by our passion to exceed the needs of our customers. We will therefore continue to make our customer experiences at our Shell retail stations memorable and better than anyone else' he said.

A highly satisfied customer who visited the Airport Shell service station had the following words to say: 'The MD of Vivo Energy Ghana spoke with me today and gave me some souvenirs. It really delighted me. Also, the Service Centre Staff always delight me. They are very efficient and attend to me promptly. I will always recommend the Service Centre to friends and family. I also like your East Legon Station and Golden Tulip Station. They are very good guys. Kudos to your Shell team,' they said.

In order to provide more convenience for Shell customers, Vivo Energy Ghana recently added on 28 retail stations to its offering following a partnership with Modex Oil Company. The former Modex fuel stations have all been rebranded in Shell colours, selling the full range of fuels, lubricants and shop offers.

In addition, the Shell brand continues to lead the industry thanks to strategic partnerships with food giants like KFC, Starbites and Infinity Tyres bringing even more value to every customer.

GNA