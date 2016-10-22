University of Ghana Distance Students urged to follow campus activities

Accra, Oct 22, GNA - Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, has urged Distance Education students to visit the website of the university in order to keep abreast with activities.

'As distance students, it is important for you to know what is happening at the University, and also take note of important information,' he said.

Prof. Owusu was addressing fresh men at this year's Matriculation for Distance Education Students of the University of Ghana, in Accra, on Saturday.

'We shall be available to guide you, so long as you are willing to be guided,' the Vice Chancellor said,

'We will give you the support necessary, but only if you use the legitimate means to seek such support,' he said.

Prof. Owusu reminded the matriculants, that education meant great responsibility saying, 'To those of you who have been admitted to study at the University of Ghana, you have an obligation to help others with your education.'

He urged the matriculants to strive for excellence. 'As distance education students, you need a lot of discipline and good time management skills to succeed.'

The Vice Cancellor said the fresh men needed to create a good balance between time spent on studying and social engagements.

'You need to be critical and develop analytical thinking,' he said.

He reminded that their loved ones had sacrificed so much, so they could have university education.

'Honour their sacrifice by making the most of this wonderful opportunity,' he said.

Mr. Enoch Amartey, the Academic Affairs Director of the University of Ghana, who is the Acting Registrar, took the fresh men through the Matriculation Oath, and advised them to live above reproach and within the rules and regulations of the University.

For the 2016/2017 Academic Year, the University admitted students into programmes on the Main Campus, the Korle Bu Campus, the Accra City Campus, with Distance Learning offering admission to 25,295 applicants. More than 10,000 students have registered.

A total of 1,494 students have so far registered for various programmes under the Distance Education programme.

