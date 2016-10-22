USAID supports reading festival

Adaklu Waya (VR), Oct. 22, GNA - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) - Ghana Partnership for Education is supporting the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service through 'in-kind' grants to stimulate the culture of reading in basic schools.

This would help to increase early grade reading skills of approximately 2.8 million primary school pupils in public schools.

Ms. Cynthia Gbadago, Adaklu the District Director of Education, who said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Adaklu Waya, said reading festivals were, therefore, being organised in 100 districts across the country between October and November this year.

The festival, under the theme: 'Learn to Read and Read to Learn', is aimed at encouraging pupils in Kindergarten One to Primary Three to read and to develop an interest in reading through various fun activities and games.

Ms. Gbadago said: 'A child who reads today becomes a leader tomorrow', adding that, the difference between a literate and an illiterate was reading.

Ms Gbadago said the Adaklu District Reading Festival would be celebrated at Adaklu Kodzobi on 3rd November and entreated parents to partake in the celebration as major stakeholders.

She said activities planned for the day included Spelling Bee in English and the Local Language, strong prediction, role play, pick and act, charade, word formation, reading silently and aloud and picture walk.

