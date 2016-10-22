Ghana Development Communities Association holds annual meeting

By Frederica Kyeremateng, GNA

Dalun (N/R), Oct 22, GNA - Ghana Developing Communities Association (GDCA) has held its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) to present the reports on its various projects, aimed at improving the lot of society.

GDCA is a non-governmental organisation, which provides support to deprived communities in the region in various areas including education, employment generation and training of beneficiaries in both vocational and life skills.

The reports covered projects such as Empowerment for Life, Micro Credit Scheme, Complementary and Basic Education. The AGM was held at Dalun in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region.

Gushei-Na Professor Abubakr Al-Hassan, Chairman of GDCA, whose report was read on his behalf, gave the assurance that the GDCA would expand some of its interventions to create opportunities for women groups, farmers groups amongst other beneficiaries to improve their businesses.

Mr Seidu Abukari, the District Chief Executive of Tolon, commended the GDCA and its partners for improving livelihoods of people in deprived communities.

