Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Social News | 22 October 2016 23:00 CET

Ghana Development Communities Association holds annual meeting

By GNA

By Frederica Kyeremateng, GNA
Dalun (N/R), Oct 22, GNA - Ghana Developing Communities Association (GDCA) has held its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) to present the reports on its various projects, aimed at improving the lot of society.

GDCA is a non-governmental organisation, which provides support to deprived communities in the region in various areas including education, employment generation and training of beneficiaries in both vocational and life skills.

The reports covered projects such as Empowerment for Life, Micro Credit Scheme, Complementary and Basic Education. The AGM was held at Dalun in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region.

Gushei-Na Professor Abubakr Al-Hassan, Chairman of GDCA, whose report was read on his behalf, gave the assurance that the GDCA would expand some of its interventions to create opportunities for women groups, farmers groups amongst other beneficiaries to improve their businesses.

Mr Seidu Abukari, the District Chief Executive of Tolon, commended the GDCA and its partners for improving livelihoods of people in deprived communities.

GNA

Social News

those who care dont mind and those who mind dont care
By: naa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img