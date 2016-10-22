Keep proper records for accurate taxes - SMEs told

Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Oct 22, GNA - Mrs. Sally Molley of the Small Tax Payer Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority has advised Small and Medium Enterprises to keep proper records to enable them to know their expenses and the right taxes to pay.

'If you fail to keep proper records we will calculate for you what the Authority deems right,' she stated explaining that as an Authority they were mandated to calculate the appropriate taxes and collect them and pay into the Government's coffers for development.

Mrs. Molley during an engagement with the SMEs on the Responsibilities of the Tax Payer at Takoradi, said various complaints that the Authority had issued high rating systems on tax payment was due to the lack of data and recording at the respective businesses to work with.

Mr. Peter Baah, an Assistant Commissioner of the Unit, urged all businesses to register for the TIN number to help speed up business transactions and to solicit the needed assistance from the authorities should the need arise.

He said soon the activities of the Authority would be automated and it was the TIN number that could help in doing business with the relevant bodies.

GNA