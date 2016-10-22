Man fined for careless and inconsiderate driving

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), Oct. 22, GNA - A Tarkwa Circuit Court has fined a taxi driver, Emmanuel Ogoe, GH¢600.00 for careless and inconsiderate driving.

Ogoe, who pleaded guilty to the offence, would serve three- months in prison if he defaults payment.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Chief Inspector Oscar Amponsah, told the Court, presided by Mr. Emmanuel Bart-plange Brew, that on December 27, last year, around 1600 hours, the accused was driving a Daewoo Kalos taxi cab with registration number GS 8468-11.

It had one person on board from Dixcove towards Tarkwa, he said.

He said on reaching a section of the road at Tetrem, Ogoe attempted to overtake a Mercedes Benz bus sprinter with registration number WR 1597-13 with 12 passengers on board, and driven by Alex Entsie.

In the process, he said, he saw another taxi cab approaching from the opposite direction.

Inspector Amponsah said the accused thought he would collide-head-on with the oncoming vehicle, so he decided to return to his lane.

However, in the process, he crashed into the offside front tyre of the Sprinter bus and the driver lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road and landed in a ditch.

The Prosecutor said all the passengers on board sustained various degrees of injuries and they were rushed to the Nana Hima Dekyi hospital at Dixcove, where they were treated and discharged.

He said three of the victims reported the accident to the Police after treatment and they were issued with police medical report forms, which was endorsed by the medical personnel who attended to them.

Inspector Amponsah said both vehicles were badly damaged.

