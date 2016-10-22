Other side of war on terror

Despite the failure of the Middle East policy, the United States has not abandoned its strategy aimed at global domination to be reached with the help of military might. Libya, Somalia and Mali may become a bridgehead for an intervention to encompass other countries under the pretext of fighting terrorists. President Obama, a Nobel Peace laureate, has dramatically expanded the intensiveness of intrusions into the territory of non-belligerent states. The African continent is becoming the next theatre of war with US extensive involvement. America is already waging a real war in the Middle East.

At least sixty-two syrian troops died and 100 were wounded when US jets bombed a syrian government base on Al-Tharda mountain near Deir ez-Zor. Remarkably, the US authorities has still not apologized for the attack, even though its bombing allowed the Islamic State (IS) militia to storm and capture the base shortly afterwards.

The Somalia's government has recently requested an explanation from the United States for an air raid that it says killed 22 soldiers and civilians in the north of the country on 28th September. The Somali army had confirmed that Galmudug forces and civilians were killed in the raid, describing it as a case of «friendly fire». Protesters in Galmudug's capital Galkayo burned US flags and images of President Barack Obama in protest.

The foreign policy of the Obama administration has fostered greater instability on the continent with the destruction of Libya, the partitioning of Sudan, the expansion of sanctions against Zimbabwe and threats to exclude the Republic of South Africa from the American-sponsored Africa Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA).

Five years after NATO destroyed the Libyan state under the leadership of Col. Muammar Gaddafi, the administration of President Barack Obama last August has once again launched a major offensive in its so-called “war on terrorism.” Why not to stop USA killing people and try to arrange peaceful negotiations between an opposition and government forces, listening to all participants of conflicts. Not every small african country can’t afford to have huge quantity of military personnel and law enforcement. Most countries are interesting in sharing information, special training and modern equipment only to protect its people.

While the US has chosen the strategy of building a vast military infrastructure to wage a drone war in peacetime and prepare for a large-scale ground war if it comes to that. American military dream of helping African countries to fight on terrorism.

America now is currently engaged in several wars: Somali, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, and Yemen. Its forces are also involved in lesser conflicts in Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. In recent years, the US war mashine has rolled out an extensive network of over 60 outposts and access points in at least 34 African countries - more than 60 percent of the nations on the continent. To compare, the US has only 50 diplomatic missions in Africa.

Niger is being turned into an important hub for military activities in the region. This year, the United States will complete in Niger the construction of the second most important drone site in Africa after Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti. About 2 thousand US military personnel are carrying out 78 missions in more than 20 African nations. American troops are carrying out almost two operations, exercises, or activities from drone strikes to counterinsurgency instruction, intelligence gathering to marksmanship training somewhere in Africa every day.

The US operates at least eight drone bases in Africa located in Djibouti, the Seychelles, Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan, Niger (Niamey) base and Burkina Faso. In February 2016 another african drone site established by the Pentagon in Garoua, Cameroon.

In May, the US signed a military cooperation agreement with Senegal in may this that allows «the permanent presence» of American troops in the West African country. The deal gives US forces access to many areas in the country, such as airports and military installations.

What we can do when US draw its attention to countries where ISIS recruit people….. Ghanaian people….. Authorities in Ghana revealed some times ago that students at the West African nation's multiple universities had been targeted in recruiting efforts by the ISIS or ISIL. The terrorist group reportedly has a training camp in Niger where the two Ghanaian recruits allegedly received training before traveling to the Middle East.

It is now 13 years since the US started its drone wars and it is clear its targets have expanded beyond Middle East. There have now been 515 US drone strikes in Pakistan, Yemen and Somalia since 2002, killing at least 2,887 people. Drone assassinations will continue and more innocent people will be killed by US Hellfire missiles guided by gleeful techno-cretins who move control sticks and prod buttons to play barbaric video games from their comfortable killing couches in drone-control bases from American territory. War on terror could continue indefinitely it is inevitable the death toll among local communities will rise.

Drone strikes have killed many civilians and that they are illegal. The law of armed conflict (LOAC) includes specific rules on targeting individuals that are intended to protect civilians. Those rules may be summarized as only permitting the targeting of combatants or civilians who are directly participating in hostilities. Targeting of other civilians is prohibited and may constitute a war crime.

The drone warfare violates Article 51 of the UN Charter that defines the rules of self-defense because the United States is not attacked. The signature tactics are inherently in violation of the principle of distinction because it fails to identify civilian or militant. Drone attacks run against the principle of proportionality concerning unintentional civilian casualties in war.

No one wants to live in an occupied country with foreign armies, starvation, and death, and Somalis are no exception. The United States continues drone strikes which claim to kill terrorists and in so doing keep Somalia in a state of failure. No stone is left unturned in the effort to keep Somalia from becoming a thriving nation with its sovereignty intact. In Somalia, Libya, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria there is no escape from American aggression either.