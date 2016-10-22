RwandAir To Launch Flights To Asia, Europe In 2017

Patrons of RwandAir are set to enjoy direct long haul flights from Accra to Asia and Europe from the first quarter of next year as the airline expands its fleet.

According to the airline, the heavy passenger volumes to Mumbai, Guangzhou and London, make it prudent for the company to capitalize on the economic opportunities for expansion.

The Country Manager for RwandAir, Dennis Rwiliriza also explains to Citi Business News the company's growth records over the years should enable it expand.

“Among the many areas that people also travel to include India for relaxation, medical care, tourism and if someone can afford that trip for up to fifteen days and anyone who can afford that then it's a product to experience,”

“We are also looking into Guangzhou China and more importantly, London in UK,” he stated.

Currently, RwandAir flies to eighteen destinations across Africa.

In the face of the competitive and challenging business environment, RwandAir continues to post an annual average growth of 40 percent.

Mr. Rwiliriza attributes this to the efficient management strategies and support from the Rwandan government.

“The aviation industry in Accra is challenging but we have an unwavering support from our home country…coupled with the good management by our CEO. Year on year we haven't grown less than 40 percent for what we have done the previous year in terms of both passengers and revenue.”

Meanwhile it appears the airline company is yet to reduce the cost of air tickets despite the 25 percent reduction in cost of aviation fuel in August this year.

According to Mr. Rwiliriza, “The two things may go hand in hand…individual airlines have their own unique ways of doing with them. But for us we are by no means going to charge more than necessary.”

The country Manager for RwandAir also assured of his outfit's commitment to provide cutting edge solutions to meet the expectations of its customers while keeping afloat with its competitors.

“For us in trying to break into that it is a daily act and we have to see what our competitors have to offer…but in order to stay afloat, we have to offer services that are top notch compared to our peers. In my honest opinion, I think we are off that maturity now and we have all that it takes to stay in competition; cost, new fleet, customer services experiences.”

