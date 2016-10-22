

Business magnate and publisher of the Ovation Magazine has said President John Mahama deserves to be celebrated for his performance in government.

According Chief Dele Momodu, Ghana's president has performed much better than most African leaders.

The Ovation publisher has come under fierce criticsms from many Ghanaians especially members of the main opposition New Patriotic Party for his display of affection for Mr. Mahama and his government.

Reacting to claims that he is doing propaganda for the President ahead of the December polls, chief Dele told the gathering during the launch of the latest edition of the magazine in Accra that Mr. Mahama has done a great job for Ghana.

“People read politics into everything but frankly speaking, there is so much to celebrate about President Mahama. He has done a great job. I have traveled extensively across the Africa and Ghana is working, Ghana is rising and it is our duty to celebrate Ghana.

“I think President Mahama has done well and as a lifestyle magazine, ours is to cover the beauty of Ghana. It is a news magazine that you can accused of being biased,” he stated.

-starrfmonline