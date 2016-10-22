Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 22 October 2016 20:41 CET

I Think President Mahama Has Done Well – Chief Dele

By Daily Guide
Chief Dele is the publisher of the Ovation Magazine
Chief Dele is the publisher of the Ovation Magazine


Business magnate and publisher of the Ovation Magazine has said President John Mahama deserves to be celebrated for his performance in government.

According Chief Dele Momodu, Ghana's president has performed much better than most African leaders.

The Ovation publisher has come under fierce criticsms from many Ghanaians especially members of the main opposition New Patriotic Party for his display of affection for Mr. Mahama and his government.

Reacting to claims that he is doing propaganda for the President ahead of the December polls, chief Dele told the gathering during the launch of the latest edition of the magazine in Accra that Mr. Mahama has done a great job for Ghana.

“People read politics into everything but frankly speaking, there is so much to celebrate about President Mahama. He has done a great job. I have traveled extensively across the Africa and Ghana is working, Ghana is rising and it is our duty to celebrate Ghana.

“I think President Mahama has done well and as a lifestyle magazine, ours is to cover the beauty of Ghana. It is a news magazine that you can accused of being biased,” he stated.

-starrfmonline

General News

You have not lived a perfect day even though you have earned your money, unless you have done something for someone who cannot repay you.
By: RUTH SMELTZER
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img