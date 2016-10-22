With ATAG Your Future Is Secured

Many teachers both old and young contemplate on the capabilities of young unions to secure properly their future.

They fear mismanagement and misappropriation may cause these young unions to dissipate their future gains. They try to compare them to GNAT and NAGRAT, who they think are so organised to provide such services.

Though their assertions may be partially true, that is not the case with All Teachers Alliance Ghana (ATAG).

ATAG is founded on basic principle of empowerment and freedom. By empowerment, ATAG has both finance and living standard in mind.

I will use this opportunity to bring closer some of the opportunities ATAG has in place to making sure all who make a choice of joining us will have no fear whatsoever that his or her future would be endangered.

Empowerment is all about giving power to someone to executive something legally. ATAG has programs that's geared at giving its members the power to possess, own and manage resources or capital to be able to raise their standard of living and also influence their society positively.

ATAG would not wait till you go on pension before inviting you for a take home package. We believe this take home package won't be enough to make life meaningful and comfortable in the rest of the years after your retirement.

You can recall that due to financial constraints, many teachers who go on retirement without capital assets deteriorate quickly and live a life of hopelessness.

ATAG has taking into cognisance the aftermath of teachers who go on retirement and has programs to curb teacher hopelessness after retirement.

(1) ATAG will create investment group for its members in a form of groupings (e.g. one district one investment package) where teachers that particular group would be shareholders.

(2) ATAG would support any viable business set up by its members. Your business expansion and growth is our focus. ATAG would encourage many young teachers to take up to entrepreneurship by supporting their businesses and also providing them with the needed requisite business knowledge.

(3) ATAG would also provide financial education for its members. By this members can decide what to do with their fund contributions after number of years not necessarily going on pension.

(4) Career development is also one of the major focus of ATAG. ATAG would ensure that members would develop their careers and end up upgrading themselves to higher standards.

(5) ATAG would empower members to have control over their own funds by signing a contract with them to enable them protect their investment at any time.

(6) By pension, a member would go home with

total contribution + profit + being a share holder in a particular investment.

Being a shareholder will attract monthly payment of share of the profit of investment made.

These are all achievable programs and ATAG would pursue them faithfully

ATAG is a young union and we believe people will put faith in her even as they decide to join us.

GNAT and Co may have already accumulated so much money but ask yourselves, how much control do teachers have over these funds?

ATAG is ready for any teacher who believe in the future of creativity, innovation and good living.

ATAG! Be Empowered

[email protected]

0249403277/0509639374