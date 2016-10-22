Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Mahama 'boys' Threaten Hunger Strike

By KOFI ADZIVOR

As part effort to improve and increase access to education in the Dormaa Central Municipality in the Brong Ahafo region the Assembly over the past four years has been spending millions of Ghana cedis on educational infrastructure.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Gordon Asubonteng in an exclusive interview noted that construction of classroom blocks, teacher’s bungalows, dining and assembly halls have been the main projects being executed.

According to him, improving access to quality of education at all levels within the Dormaa Central Municipality has been the main agenda of the assembly under his leadership.

“More resources have been put into getting 16 classroom blocks for deprived schools in the municipality. Notable among them is a 3-unit classroom block at Sromani Presby Primary school”, he noted.

This is to complement an existing HIPC funded 3-unit classroom block constructed during former President Kuffour’s reign.

He said another classroom block is under construction to replace the wooden structure for the Pre-school division of Sromani Presby Primary school.

The Municipal Chief Executive said the assembly is committed to raising the standard of education within the Doramaa area.

Mr. Asubonteng however noted that their greatest challenge is reviving projects that have been abandoned over the years which include a 2-storey 12-unit classroom block at Salvation Army Senior High School at Aboabo near Dormaa Ahenkro.

