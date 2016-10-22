The running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has advised President John Mahama to debate the people of Ghana on issues of the economy as they are the ones well acquainted with the current economic conditions.

Dr. Bawumia’s remarks mark his first comments on President John Mahama’s recent challenge to the NPP flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, on pertinent issues including the state of the economy.

President Mahama has said a debate with Nana Akufo-Addo would afford both parties the opportunity to set the record straight on a number of issues including the state of the economy.

But Dr. Bawumia has said Ghanaians will more be interested in a debate with the President over various aspects of the economy since they are in the best position to tell the performance of the governing NDC.

During an addressing at Sangban in the Tatale-Sanguli constituency of the Northern Region, Dr. Bawumia said, “I want to challenge him to come to Sangban and debate with his people of Sangban on the economy. He should tell the people of Sangban what he has done for them in the last eight years.”

“If they want a debate on the economy, they should come and debate here inside Sagban with the people of Sangban. They will tell them how their economy has been run.”

“He should tell the people of Northern Ghana and the people of Sanban what he did with the SADA money. He should go and debate with farmers who cannot buy fertilizer because of his policies.”

NPP's other responses to debate calls

In rebuttals to President John Mahama's recent challenges to debate Nana Akufo-Addo the NPP has asked for a response to the 170 questions laid out by the NPP running mate, Dr. Bawumia during his lecture on the state of the Ghanaian economy in September.

The NPP is also requesting a formal approach from the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) if any possible headway would be made on the issue.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifonline.com/Ghana