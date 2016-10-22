The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wougon, Emmanuel Kyeremanten Agyarko, has described what he terms as the behaviour of President John Mahama and his governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) as spoiled brats.

He said this in response to the President Mahama's recent unsuccessful attempts to secure a one-on-one debate with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo on issues pertaining to the economy, among others.

Speaking on The Big Issue, Mr. Agyarko said, “I think the NDC is behaving like a spoiled brat. They live in this country and they think everything must be at their beck and call. They think they that they must determine the outcomes for everybody and everything in this country.”

He further said President Mahama's actions in recent times demonstrated “very clearly a man that is confused.”

“From nowhere, out of nothing, the man comes one day and says; now I want a debate with Akufo-Addo. What has happened, what is new,” Mr. Agyarko questioned.

He reinforced his “spoiled brat” comments by also accusing of the NDC of simply wanting to pick and choose debate platforms as he reminded that the NDC had boycotted the tried and tested platform the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) provided for a similar debate.

The NDC directed all of its candidates, presidential and parliamentary, not to participate in any debate organised by the IEA ahead of the polls precisely because the IEA's decided to hold separate debate for the flagbearers of the NPP and NDC as well as what they termed as IEAs lack of consultation before its announcement.

“All of a sudden, the NDC comes not just saying they don't want the platform but actually attacking the integrity of the organizers of that platform,” Mr. Agyarko said of the

“There has been a time honoured, time tested way we have always done this. So what is the President talking about now,” he stated.

NPP’s responses to debate calls

In rebuttals to President John Mahama's recent challenges to debate Nana Akufo-Addo on issues of the economy, the NPP has asked for a response to the 170 questions laid out by the NPP running mate, Dr, Mahamadu Bawumia during his lecture on the state of the Ghanaian economy in September.

The NPP is also requesting a formal approach from the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) if any possible headway would be made on the issue.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana