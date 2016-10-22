Armyworms invade farms in Akatsi North

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ave-Dakpa (VR), Oct. 22, GNA - Armyworms have invaded three farming communities in the Akatsi North District and destroyed many acres of maize and vegetable farms.

The affected communities are Fiave, Sanyi and Atiglime.

The worms are said to have destroyed large swathes of maize farms within 24 hours, boring holes in the leaves of the plants and impeding their growth.

Mr James Gunu, the Akatsi North District Chief Executive, told the Ghana News Agency that the Assembly, with support from Officers of the Department of Agriculture in the District, and the National Disaster Management Organisation, started spraying all farms in the affected communities.

He said but for the timely intervention by the Assembly, hundreds of acres of farms would have been destroyed by the worms.

Mr Gunu said the Assembly had informed neighbouring districts to be on the alert to avoid similar attacks.

He said the Assembly through its Local Economic Development Fund would assist the farmers affected to 're-organise their farms.'

The DCE asked Agricultural Extension Officers in the District and Unit Committee Members to visit farmer groups, individual farmers and traditional rulers and educate them on the worms for early detection and spraying.

GNA