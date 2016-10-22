Libya forces 'free 13 foreigners from IS group'

Forces loyal to Libya's unity government pictured in the city of Sirte, east of the capital Tripoli, during a military operation to clear Islamic State group jihadists from the city, on October 14, 2016. By Mahmud Turkia (AFP/File)

Tripoli (AFP) - Forces loyal to Libya's unity government on Saturday freed 13 foreigners held by the Islamic State group in its former coastal bastion of Sirte, the forces said.

Loyalists freed a Turkish and an Egyptian detainee as well as 11 Eritrean women "thought to have been held hostage by Daesh," they said in a statement, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

Pro-government forces are fighting the last jihadists holed up in Sirte after launching an offensive to retake the city in May.