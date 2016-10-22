Police warn of rising flashpoints with 500 identified in Eastern Region

Police in the Eastern Region is warning flash points in the area may rise as it identifies 500 polling stations as potential hotspots.

According to the police, they are collaborating with the Electoral Commission (EC) to identify more trouble-polling stations in the region.

Eastern Regional Police Commander DCOP Peterkin Yentumi made the disclosure when a specially trained police personnel whose task is to combat terrorism, riot and arms organized a drill in Koforidua.

"We are interacting with the public letting them know the do's and don't's. Though it might seem that we have not been fast on certain things, but going forward with the elections proper coming we are not going to relax at all," he said.

He said this is where the action is going to take pace so if anyone says they have relaxed especially regarding the Suhum area, it is not true.

"They should go by the record, we have a few people in court even though we are still tracking down some people who will also be sent to court by all means.

He emphasised that they are not overlooking the Suhum issue as they have identified some potentially troublesome areas.

DCOP Yentumi said they are collaborating with the Electoral Commission and the Election Task Force they are putting measures in place to ensure that they will cover every blade of grass.

Over 5,000 flashpoints have been identified by the 2016 National Elections and Security Task Force.

According to the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Cephas Arthur, they are putting measures in place to ensure that the flashpoints do not pose any risk going into election 2016.

Superintendent Cephas Arthur who made the revelation after a simulation exercise on how to fight crime during the 2016 elections added that they are aware of heightened tension before, during and after the polls but they are hopeful that people will comport themselves.

He said flashpoints are areas notorious for acts of violence.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com