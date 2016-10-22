De Kock ton for S. Africa in Australia tour opener

South Africa batsman Quinton De Kock plays a shot during the third ODI against Australia at Kingsmead cricket stadium in Durban, South Africa on October 5, 2016. By Gianluigi Guercia (AFP/File)

Adelaide (Australia) (AFP) - Quinton de Kock scored a century and J.P. Duminy 97 as South Africa tuned up for their historic day-night Test under lights at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

De Kock slammed 122 off 103 balls before retiring against a young Cricket Australia XI ahead of their third day-night Test against Australia at the same venue next month.

Duminy fell just short of a ton, Hashim Amla hit 51 before he retired and Dean Elgar scored 43 in the Proteas' 415 all out with one ball left on the first day of their two-day tour game.

De Kock, who came into bat at number eight, played down his knock against the inexperienced CA XI bowling attack.

"A warm-up game and a net to me is the same thing," he said.

"But when it comes game time and focus time then I'd like to contribute to our camp."

The South Africans are looking to experience playing against the pink ball under lights before their three-Test series against Steve Smith's Australia in Perth starting November 3.

Among other batsmen, tour captain Faf du Plessis hit eight, opener Stephen Cook scored 5 and Rilee Rossouw eight.

De Kock combined with Duminy for a 167-run stand for the seventh wicket.

"It took some getting used to out there with the pink ball but the wicket was quite nice so it made life a bit easier," de Kock said.

"It was a new experience and quite nice to be part of it."

Duminy said the tourists will need some time to adapt "to that difference in colour and in light," which will take "a few training sessions".

For the CA XI, spinner Arjun Nair captured two for 82 and Tom O'Donnell chipped in with two for 71.

South Africa have a further two-day practice game on Thursday and Friday in Adelaide before travelling to Perth.