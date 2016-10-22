Unthinkable to ask macho men to police ballot box - COP Kofi Boakye

Ashanti Regional Police Commander COP Kofi Boakye says it is unthinkable and unacceptable for any political party to ask macho men to police ballot boxes on December 7.

That coming from the Ashanti regional police commander, COP Kofi Boakye.

According to him, its wrong for a political party to arrogates to itself the power of the state. Mr. Kofi Boakye was speaking at the inauguration of a hostel accommodation facility for the police in Ashanti region.

"We are going to be firm and fair with all parties and we are not going to tolerate any group of people who want to give themselves powers of policing that we are going to send macho men to police ballot box," he said.

COP Boakye said this can never happen as Ghana's democracy has group beyond that adding "Even during the 2000 election after there has been a government for 19 or so years nobody sent macho men to police ballot boxes but there was a change of government."

He was emphatic that there has not been a change in police, as "it is the same police from revolution to this time".

"What makes people think that people will change? We are the same police," COP Boakye said warning "the fact that election is coming does not mean that any Tom, Dick and Harry can given themselves the powers of the state."

He said the power that the constitution has given to the police is non-negotiable.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com