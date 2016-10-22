Women Reject NDC Man

Aikings Kwarteng, Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Methodist Primary School in Effiduase Asokore, says women have been rejecting his love proposals due to his links with the NDC.

“All the women that I have proposed love to initially show interest in me because I am good looking, but they suddenly reject my proposals when they find out that I am an NDC member,” he declared.

Mr Kwarteng said despite the tremendous sacrifices that he has made for the NDC over the years, he has nothing to show for during the eight-year tenure of NDC government.

Aikins, who disclosed this to Nana Yaw Boamah of Kessben FM in Kumasi in an interview, threatened to defect from the NDC to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) by Tuesday with over 200 of his supporters.

According to him, he can no longer withstand the severe economic hardship in the country and would campaign for the NPP to win the December polls.

Few people are enjoying in the nation, as the majority of the people, including known NDC members, wallow in poverty. Corruption is rife in the NDC government. Most of the NDC supporters in the rural areas are now disappointed after eight years of bad governance which has worsened their plight, and they are defecting to the NPP in the towns, Aikins indicated.

On his part, Raymond Tandoh, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, admitted that there was misunderstanding between the NDC chairman and some executives in the Effiduase Asokore branch of the NDC.

He said Yaw Obimpeh, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC, had been mandated to help address the problems in the constituency, urging the aggrieved party members not to desert the NDC.

Mr Tandoh said peace would prevail in the party in Effiduase Asokore soon and urged NDC supporters not defect to the NPP.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi