IPP awaits Police report to sue EC over disqualification

The flagbearer of the Independent People Party (IPP), Kofi Akpaloo is awaiting the investigative report from the Ghana Police Service before taking legal action against the Electoral Commission following his disqualification from this year's presidential race.

The Electoral Commission rejected the nomination of the IPP flagbearer over allegations that some persons who endorsed his candidature also subscribed to other nominees.

The commission subsequently forwarded the case to the Police for further investigations.

Meanwhile, Kofi Akpaloo had together with his indicted supporters gone to the Police station to defend themselves.

Speaking on Eyewitness News Mr. Akpaloo said he is hopeful the Police report would exonerate him.

“The EC didn't do its work well because I expected them to have invited the people first when they found out the anomaly and question them as to how they signed for me and another person or better still they could have called we the candidates to find out why same people signing for us with different signatures. So for the EC to disqualify us and threaten us with the Police, to me is nothing because I have to be on the ballot. And I will definitely be on the ballot because I'm just waiting for the police to give me a report that I have been exonerated and then I will take it to the court for the EC to comply.”

He further threatened place an interlocutory injunction the December 7 elections by Monday if the report delays.

“…That is why we have written to the EC and the CID Director General that they should carry on with the investigation because we don't accept the decision by the Electoral Commission….and on Monday if we don't get the report we are going to put injunction on the election. Because if we don't get the report by Monday morning then it means that they are deliberately keeping us away from the election,” the IPP flagbearer added.

He also rejected claims that he paid people to endorse his candidate.

“Why should I pay GHc50 for what? Who will collect GHc50 before signing for you? IPP is a serious political party, sometimes people think that because we are new we don't know what we are doing. We know what we are doing.”

PPP, GCPP and NDP sues EC

Some of the parties whose presidential nominees were disqualified – the Progressive People's Party ( PPP ), National Democratic Party ( NDP ) and Great Consolidated Popular Party ( GCPP ) had sued the EC praying the court to compel the EC to rope them back into the race.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

