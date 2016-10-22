PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stated that President Mahama’s continual stay in political office will pose a serious threat to Ghana’s prosperous future and therefore, no one can stop the wind of change.

He has consequently admonished the electorate, especially those that want to see Ghana develop effectively, to vote massively for the NPP on December 7 so that it would expedite Ghana’s developmental agenda.

Nana Akufo-Addo said Ghana needs new leadership and direction now more than ever, sternly cautioning that President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress' (NDC's) additional four years in office will spell doom for the country.

He said Ghana’s economy has continued to be nose-diving at a fast and scary rate since President Mahama ascended the presidential seat, warning that the NDC's incompetence could lead to the economy progressing at a negative rate, should it win the polls.

The NPP flag bearer, who is campaigning for votes in the Ashanti Region, was addressing a huge crowd of NPP supporters at the Abbey’s Park in the Manhyia South Constituency in Kumasi on Thursday.



Change Is Coming

Nana Addo stated that majority of Ghanaians are determined and resolved to cause a change in the leadership of the state saying, “Nothing can stop the change which is coming.”

He said that he is aware that the NDC would do everything possible to hang onto power, but “The change is imminent and nothing can stand in the way of the NPP's victory in 2016.”



Too Much Wahala

The NPP leader reiterated that there is too much suffering in the country, stressing that Ghana sits on massive wealth yet its people are impoverished due to the poor leadership of President Mahama.

Manhyia South MP, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh aka Napo, Alan Kyerematen, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Wontumi, Collins Owusu Amankwa and other party gurus were present at the event.

Vote For Development

Nana Akufo-Addo stated that a vote for the NPP is a vote for development, prosperity and transformation and urged the electorate to give their mandate to the NPP on December 7.

Asanteman

The NPP presidential candidate said he is counting on Asanteman to lead the NPP's political victory, noting that the NPP would increase its votes in the Ashanti Region this year.

Jobs

He expressed concern about the high unemployment rate in the country, with its attendant problems, and therefore, gave the assurance that his government would provide jobs in abundance for the populace.

Free SHS

He reiterated his resolve to implement the free senior high school (SHS) policy to boost education, re-energize the almost collapsed National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and build one factory in each district, to provide jobs for the unemployed youth when voted into power.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi