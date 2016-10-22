Pastor Anoints Nana For Victory

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, will win this year's presidential election, an influential pastor in Kumasi has prophesied.

Odeefuor Kofi Ampongsah, leader of the House of Ezra Church at Asonomaso Nkwanta, who is noted for always delivering accurate prophetic messages, stated that in the spiritual realm, Nana Akufo-Addo has won the 2016 polls already.

He said God has ordained Nana Akufo-Addo’s victory in the Heavens and that anyone who would try to prevent the imminent victory would be crashed by God.



Victory Sign



Nana Akufo-Addo, who is on a campaign tour of the Ashanti region, visited the House of Ezra Church to worship with the congregation on Friday.

During the service, Odeefuor Ampongsah held Nana Akufo-Addo’s hands and in a prayerful mood placed the NPP leader on a chair three times to signify his electoral victory.

“Jesus has crowned you King today and nobody can make you a slave anymore,” the powerful man of God stated amid cheers from the congregation.



Clean Heart

He said Nana Akufo-Addo has a pure heart to work assiduously as president to develop the country, adding that the masses would benefit immensely since God is on the side of the NPP flagbearer.

“You (Nana Akufo-Addo) don’t need any material thing in this world. You are campaigning for the Presidency because of you have a heart to work and improve the lives of the populace.”

Odeefuor Ampongsah said Nana Akufo-Addo would fulfill his campaign promises to boost the economy and improve the lives of the electorate.

Warning

The man of God warned that any member of Nana Akufo-Addo’s delegation that would try to secretly hamper his efforts would be exposed by the Holy Spirit.

The congregants prayed fervently for Nana Akufo-Addo and his team.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi