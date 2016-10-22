Nana Rubbishes NDC 1.5m Votes

Nana Akufo-Addo and Napo during the NPP campaign tour of the Ashanti Region

NANA ADDO Dankwa Akufo-Addo, presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says the 1.5 million votes the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has targeted in the Ashanti Region is unrealistic.

According to him, the NPP is still firmly in control of the region therefore, the NDC's claim that it would win more votes there during the December 7 polls is a mere fluke.

Nana Akufo-Addo noted that the NPP would rather increase its votes in the Ashanti Region, which would automatically lead to significant decrease in NDC's votes.

According to him, the NDC is aware that it will struggle to get the votes that it garnered in the region in 2012, but it is only giving false hopes to its supporters.

Nana said he is not expecting the leadership of the NDC to tell its supporters that the party would lose miserably in the region this time round.

The NPP leader therefore, said he was not bothered or scared about the NDC's orchestrated claim that it would win a staggering 1.5 million votes in the Ashanti Region.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who is on a four-day campaign tour of the region, made these observations in an interview with Kofi Asante of Nhyira FM in Kumasi on Thursday.

The NPP flag bearer said he doesn’t waste his precious time to listen to the false hopes and lies that the NDC leadership has been telling party supporters.

He noted that lies had become part of the NDC administration therefore, he (Nana Akufo-Addo) and the NPP hierarchy don’t take whatever the leadership of the NDC say seriously.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi