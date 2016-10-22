JUSAG rejects government's proposal on their conditions of service

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra Oct. 21, GNA - The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has rejected government's terms for addressing issues concerning their conditions of service saying there has been a reduction in their demands.

Mr Alex Nartey, President of JUSAG, at a press conference in Accra, said the Association was also surprised that government failed to meet their demands on their condition of service.

He said said the Association has, therefore, 'given government till the end of the month to effect corrections on government's proposal concerning their Conditions of Service.

Mr Nartey said following the Association's ultimatum to government last week over a looming strike by its members, the Judicial Council met representatives of government over their condition of service.

He said documents given to the Judicial Council and signed by the Chief of Staff had some short falls that did not meet their demands.

'We decline to accept government's proposal but in line with negotiation principles, since the Judicial Council which is the constitutional body to determine their condition of service, we have, therefore, charged them to facilitate corrections in the government's proposal.'

He said the Judicial Council has accepted to go back to resolve all gaps in their conditions of service.

Some JUSAG staff who were at the press conference expressed their disappointments at the way government had handled the situation.

JUSAG last week gave government ultimatum to meet their demands on their condition of service else they would embark on strike.

The Association since 2015 has made several attempts to engage government to address their conditions of service.

